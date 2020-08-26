Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,373,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,184 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.38% of Gray Television worth $19,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,804 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Gray Television by 350.8% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 870,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 677,212 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Gray Television by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,039,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 575,419 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Gray Television by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,330,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gray Television news, Director Robin Robinson Howell bought 2,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,785.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Gray Television stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $23.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.85 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

