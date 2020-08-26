Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) shot up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.01. 3,278,545 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 2,678,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Several research firms recently commented on GPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Panther Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price (up from $1.75) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.38.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.78 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Great Panther Mining by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36,209 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Great Panther Mining by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

About Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

