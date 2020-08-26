GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Down 5.1%

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) shares fell 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.28. 649,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,046,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSKY. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Get GreenSky alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $795.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GreenSky Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in GreenSky in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in GreenSky in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in GreenSky in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.