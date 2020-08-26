Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 5,534 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.65. The stock had a trading volume of 132,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,736. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $69.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.62.

