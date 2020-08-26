Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,808 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.55. 28,553,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,720,818. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.32. The company has a market cap of $210.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.