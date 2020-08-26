Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys Shares of 11,150 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $3.51 on Wednesday, hitting $349.00. 3,673,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,366,166. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.39. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $349.27.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

