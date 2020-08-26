Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys Shares of 22,002 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,175 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $68,001,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,590 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9,134.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,970,000 after acquiring an additional 617,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,053,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,580,000 after acquiring an additional 607,422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,260. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84.

