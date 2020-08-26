Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $4.28 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 45,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 509,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,389,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,110,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,178,000 after purchasing an additional 62,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,170,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,206,765. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.27. The stock has a market cap of $216.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

