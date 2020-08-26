Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $6.40 Million Position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Sony accounts for about 1.5% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony by 259.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sony by 41.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sony during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Sony by 188.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Sony from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

NYSE:SNE traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.12. The company had a trading volume of 900,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,987. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.61. Sony Corp has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $84.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $1.30. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

