Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Invests $1.59 Million in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,471,000 after buying an additional 1,917,516 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916,236 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 101,856 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,764 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,969,000 after purchasing an additional 58,471 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.25. 2,448,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,965,091. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.11. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

