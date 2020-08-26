Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 1,983 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,923. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $200.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.59.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.