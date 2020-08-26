Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 23,694 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,245 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 23,694 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises approximately 1.7% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,503 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,978 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,311,986 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $173,248,000 after buying an additional 126,619 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,579,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,219. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $147.36. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.68 and a 200 day moving average of $119.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $96,586.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,571.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth A. Barker sold 14,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $1,995,186.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,984.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,175,597. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

