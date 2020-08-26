Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 3,087 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,972 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.6% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 256.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $384.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.54.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,723 shares of company stock worth $147,178,586 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $510.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,004,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,686,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $159.00 and a one year high of $516.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

