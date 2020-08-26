Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 6,994 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 244.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 11.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 230,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,093,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 62.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.76. 1,917,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,336. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $163.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

In related news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $163,468.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,316.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,832,012 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

