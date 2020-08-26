Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.38.

Shares of NYSE GEF traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 101,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51. Greif has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greif will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GEF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Greif from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Greif from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greif from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.80.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

