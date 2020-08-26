GridCoin Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, GridCoin has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $351.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 432,453,503 coins and its circulating supply is 401,800,471 coins. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

