GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.07.

OTCMKTS:GRWG traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,349,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,936. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $669.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.90 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $22.88.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GrowGeneration news, major shareholder Gotham Green Partners Llc sold 11,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $80,074.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $2,066,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,238,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,479,248.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 696,974 shares of company stock worth $7,541,207 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 1,349.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

