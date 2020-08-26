Growlife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Growlife Inc (OTCMKTS:PHOT) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.22. Growlife shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 277,300 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.

Growlife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.

Growlife Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHOT)

GrowLife, Inc provides farming soil, hydroponics equipment, organic plant nutrients, and other products to specialty grow operations in the United States. Its hydroponics equipment include indoor lighting systems, growing mediums and accessories, tools for cutting and propagation, hydroponics systems, bulbs, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and climate control equipment for the indoor plant cultivation and cannabis industries.

