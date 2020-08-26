GSX Techedu (GSX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 2nd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GSX opened at $87.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.75 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.49. GSX Techedu has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $141.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSX. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. CLSA downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GSX Techedu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.28.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

