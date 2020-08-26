GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Stock Price Down 5.1%

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $81.30 and last traded at $83.50. 3,962,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 4,896,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.95.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays lowered GSX Techedu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GSX Techedu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.28.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.95 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the second quarter worth $7,020,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GSX Techedu by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the second quarter worth $262,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the second quarter worth $3,846,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the second quarter worth $414,000. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSX Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

