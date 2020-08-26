Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.84

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.84 and traded as low as $5.61. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 153,500 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84.

Get Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 37.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 16.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000.

About Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM)

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.