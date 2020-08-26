Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.48

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and traded as high as $18.05. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 115,500 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 29.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 44.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.