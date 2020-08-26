Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Guidewire Software worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 678.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $1,493,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total transaction of $41,618.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $118,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,392 shares of company stock worth $6,904,011. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.55.

NYSE GWRE traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,558. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -216.31, a PEG ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 1.28. Guidewire Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $168.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

