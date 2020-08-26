GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.27

Shares of GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and traded as high as $8.46. GWG shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 2,954 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of GWG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $264.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of GWG by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GWG by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GWG by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GWG by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 23,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in GWG by 1,603.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.

