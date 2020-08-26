Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,504,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765,445 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 3.44% of Hain Celestial Group worth $110,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,188,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after buying an additional 45,569 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HAIN. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

NASDAQ:HAIN traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,343. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.82. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

