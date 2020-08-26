Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HAIN. BidaskClub lowered Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 0.82. Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $34.53.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.