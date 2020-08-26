Handshake Achieves Market Cap of $43.83 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $43.83 million and $1.30 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Handshake has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,411.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.63 or 0.03361797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.47 or 0.02413980 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00508526 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00776160 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011062 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00057006 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.42 or 0.00669681 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00013924 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 304,068,668 coins. Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS. Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org.

Buying and Selling Handshake

Handshake can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

