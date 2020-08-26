Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.56

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.56 and last traded at $42.36, with a volume of 434535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

HASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,313.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 9.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 0.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

