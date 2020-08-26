Harfst & Associates Inc. Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 365 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,346.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,656.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,380.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,130.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,476.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.