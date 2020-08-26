Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 258,205 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $17,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

NYSE HIG opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

