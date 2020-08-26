Hashgard (GARD) Price Down 29.2% This Week

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and $240,166.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 29.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00042868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.50 or 0.05636918 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00031539 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00049171 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

GARD is a token. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,019,999,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

