Haven Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.56 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00012379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $18.82 million and $1.56 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,415.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.66 or 0.03378320 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.65 or 0.02405924 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00507970 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00775994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011068 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00057423 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.94 or 0.00665261 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000198 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00014033 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,321,419 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

