Haven Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.38 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00012247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.48 million and $2.38 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,329.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.48 or 0.03375885 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.61 or 0.02414968 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00507716 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00777516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011097 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00057032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00664141 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00014068 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,317,222 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.