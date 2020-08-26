HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $34.00. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.73.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of -22.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Immunovant by 119.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Immunovant by 50.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,055,000 after buying an additional 303,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Immunovant in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Immunovant in the first quarter worth about $858,000. 19.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

