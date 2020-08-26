Head to Head Review: Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) versus AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) and AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.7% of Progress Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of AppFolio shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Progress Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.0% of AppFolio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Progress Software has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppFolio has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Progress Software and AppFolio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software $413.30 million 4.23 $26.40 million $2.29 17.03 AppFolio $256.01 million 23.50 $36.28 million $1.02 171.96

AppFolio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Progress Software. Progress Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppFolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Progress Software and AppFolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software 10.81% 34.66% 13.08% AppFolio 10.61% 23.27% 11.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Progress Software and AppFolio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software 0 0 3 0 3.00 AppFolio 1 1 0 0 1.50

Progress Software currently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.95%. AppFolio has a consensus price target of $88.00, suggesting a potential downside of 49.83%. Given Progress Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Progress Software is more favorable than AppFolio.

Summary

Progress Software beats AppFolio on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT. The Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Hybrid Data Pipeline, a data access service that provides cloud and on-premises data sources for hybrid cloud applications, such as CRM, data management platforms, and hosted analytics. The Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a cross-platform, user experience design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications. The company also provides MyCase, a legal practice and case management solution that provides managing calendars, contacts and documents, time tracking, billing and collections, and communicating with clients and sharing sensitive and privileged materials for solo practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design, electronic payment services, tenant screening, insurance, contact center, premium leads, and tenant debt collections services. As of December 31, 2017, the company served 11,708 property manager customers; and 9,349 solo practitioners and small law firms. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

