Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 100,000 Shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHLL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHLL) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.64% of Tortoise Acquisition worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,661,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Acquisition by 1,165.8% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 184,200 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $987,000.

In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,550,000 shares of Tortoise Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $21,452,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tortoise Acquisition stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.90. 34,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,099. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $42.85.

About Tortoise Acquisition

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

