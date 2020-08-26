Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 22,842 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,842 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,124,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $250,366,000 after purchasing an additional 236,177 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,867,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,242 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 8.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,089,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $163,812,000 after acquiring an additional 322,311 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 141.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,894,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,802,834 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $157,932,000 after purchasing an additional 127,204 shares during the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCI. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

NYSE RCI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.34. The stock had a trading volume of 142,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,539. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $51.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3717 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.