Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 27,425 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 245.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,395,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 38.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,957,000 after purchasing an additional 585,381 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 5,604.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 441,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 433,878 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 1,839.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 399,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 378,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 16.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,704,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,516,000 after purchasing an additional 375,803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TER traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.31. 1,157,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.62. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $440,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $1,358,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,204.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,574 shares of company stock valued at $7,888,390. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.59.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

