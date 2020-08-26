Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 73,900 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.24% of OceanFirst Financial worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 38.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,846,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,374,000 after acquiring an additional 509,780 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 278.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 418,719 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1,570.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 348,552 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 327,692 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth about $2,227,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,756,000 after buying an additional 97,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

OCFC stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 200,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $978.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.11%. Research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.