Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 30,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the second quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.55. 5,261,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,467,989. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,991 shares of company stock worth $9,418,827. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

