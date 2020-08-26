Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 99,900 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 99,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ventas by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 123,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 39.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 334,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 94,176 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 21.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth about $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.21. 6,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,641. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.32 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

