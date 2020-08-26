Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 95.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,955 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth $39,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Allstate by 794.1% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,662,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.31 and a 200 day moving average of $99.08. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at $176,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

