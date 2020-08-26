Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 23,332 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 450.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,332 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. BidaskClub downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $262,758.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,586,753.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total transaction of $4,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,031,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 421,858 shares of company stock valued at $41,745,388. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $113.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.89.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.