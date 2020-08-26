Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 70,000 AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZEK. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AZEK during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

NASDAQ AZEK traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $38.76. The company had a trading volume of 515,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,341. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.42. AZEK has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $42.16.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.31 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair began coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on AZEK from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AZEK from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.53.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

