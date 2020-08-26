Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Position in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Qiagen worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,822,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 10.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiagen stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63. Qiagen NV has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $52.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,726.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $443.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.80 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen NV will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Warburg Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Commerzbank raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

