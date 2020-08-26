Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 865.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,684 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,991,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,745,000 after purchasing an additional 367,480 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 32.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,048,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,765,000 after buying an additional 255,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 21.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,185,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after acquiring an additional 213,255 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,341,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after acquiring an additional 201,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 348,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 188,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.63 and a beta of 2.15. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $39.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.00.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $92.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sailpoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.68.

In related news, CMO Juliette Rizkallah sold 2,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $56,825.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,288,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,722,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,173 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,115. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

