Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 88.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of Avnet worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Avnet by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 45,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Avnet by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,768,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,588,000 after purchasing an additional 214,946 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 667,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Avnet by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 249,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 48,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $2,746,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVT traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.64. 489,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,526. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Avnet’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

