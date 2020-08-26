Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $4.89 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NVR by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,666,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of NVR by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 82,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,826,000 after buying an additional 47,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,707,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,650.00.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $85.81 on Wednesday, hitting $4,224.28. 17,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,626. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,317.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,759.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,341.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.05.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 11.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,135 shares in the company, valued at $12,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

