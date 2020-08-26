Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.94 Million in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.34% of Universal Insurance at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UVE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $2,865,000. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 16,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 24,925 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UVE stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. 207,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,666. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.80 million, a PE ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.16 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

UVE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Universal Insurance in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

