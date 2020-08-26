Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.50 Million in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.56.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $271.57. The stock had a trading volume of 230,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,272. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.87.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $315,575.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,537,936.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total value of $1,381,159.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 270,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,971,308.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,495 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,871. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.